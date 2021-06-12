"I like it" - WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena rumors at SummerSlam [Exclusive]

There has recently been a lot of talk of a potential WWE return for John Cena to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the legendary Dutch Mantell gave his take on a potential Cena vs. Reigns SummerSlam main event. Mantell said he liked the idea and felt that a marquee match of such caliber ensures the pay-per-view tickets will sell out:

"I like it. You have got [John] Cena who they have not seen in a year or two. I think you got a marquee match and I think they will fill it up. And I think in Vegas, the people are used to this lockdown, this quarantine we've all been under, they're ready to get out. They're ready to go. So if they pack that undercard, they will have a sellout. They may have a sellout anyway because of the event - SummerSlam. SummerSlam and WrestleMania, these are big events regardless of what's on the card. Some of these WrestleMania cards I've seen really aren't that exciting. But, it's WrestleMania or it's SummerSlam, let's go, it's history."

When exactly will John Cena return?

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he faced Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match. John Alba of Spectrum Sports has confirmed previous reports that a return for Cena, whose schedule clears up in July, is on the cards:

Was going to report this today even though I don't typically dabble into creative stuff, but @WrestleVotes beat me to the punch.



I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment. #WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/b13dh9MaEp — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021

Live crowds in WWE are set to return from the July 16th edition of SmackDown onwards. Since SummerSlam will take place on August 21, could Cena finally come back to WWE next month?

