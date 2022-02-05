"He never could work" - WWE legend gets brutally honest and says he is not a fan of Goldberg (Exclusive)

Goldberg made his WWE television return as rumored on this week's edition of SmackDown to set up his Elimination Chamber match against Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell reviewed the latest episode of the blue brand on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and shared his views on the WCW legend's work. The former WWE manager said that he was never a fan of Goldberg, to begin with.

Mantell also admitted that he liked the opening segment of SmackDown until the former WCW Champion's arrival.

"I liked it till Goldberg showed up; that's when it went to hell in a handbasket. Goldberg got over because they put him over for months and months and months and months! And he never could work, he is just a big University Georgia linebacker or whatever, and he looked tough, and he may be tough, but that's how they put him over, but I never was a fan of Goldberg," stated Dutch Mantell. (9:13-9:46)

Mantell felt that Goldberg became popular because he was presented in a particular manner throughout his career and that the former Universal Champion has a limited skill set.

"He doesn't talk, he just stands there, and grimaces and does his eye [gesture], and I'm saying, 'Damn, he's got some mental problems from when I was listening to him.' I was a fan of the segment until Goldberg came out," added Dutch. (9:47-10:03)

Dutch Mantell comments on Paul Heyman's explanation on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman opened the first SmackDown after Royal Rumble by revealing why he turned on Brock Lesnar.

Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter to the WWE faithful, bought Heyman's side of the story but wasn't convinced by the manager claiming that he took the Superman Punch from Roman Reigns.

On the whole, Mantell was satisfied with Paul Heyman's promo and just had one minor complaint, as he mentions below:

"Well, he was explaining it, and I'm listening," continued Dutch Mantell, "It was making sense up to a point, but then when he said he took the punch and all this, that should have been the ruse; he never got beat up. He just wanted to look like he got beat up. How else would he be getting up from a [Superman] Punch from Roman Reigns, and he is like 65 years old? He wouldn't have got up. Had he worked it, it would have made sense then, but his interview was, it was not bad. But he didn't make a lot of sense if you break it down." (8:36-9:12)

Goldberg is not expected to dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but the upcoming Universal Championship match could still have rippling effects on the latter's storyline with Brock Lesnar.

Are you happy to see Goldberg back for what could be his last WWE match? Sound off in the comments section.

