"We know that's coming at some point" - Wrestling veteran makes bold prediction about The Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks it's only a matter of time before things blow up between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, with the faction beating the "hell out of him."

The saga surrounding The Bloodline and the inclusion of "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn has been one of wrestling's most entertaining storylines. The slow-burn narrative has kept viewers hooked on the proceedings.

At last week's WWE SmackDown, it looked like Zayn's time in the faction was over after Roman Reigns ordered Jey Uso to tear off his "Bloodline" T-shirt. However, in a swerve, The Tribal Chief instead presented Sami Zayn with a new "Honorary Uce" T-shirt, further strengthening his presence in the group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell predicted what could be the endpoint of this storyline on SmackDown.

The former WWE manager thinks The Bloodline is bound to kick Zayn out of the stable. He thought this would finally happen last Friday before Reigns handed Zayn a new T-shirt.

"The endpoint is either they will turn on Sami, or he turns on them, and they (Bloodline) beat the hell out of him. We know that's coming at some point. But at this point, Sami is working so hard to be the be-all and end-all for The Bloodline. And I thought he was coming to a head at SmackDown because Roman kinda laid him out and told him to take his T-shirt off and then he threw him an another one," said Mantell. (1:26 - 2:00)

Dutch Mantell thinks Sami Zayn could be involved in a big match at WWE WrestleMania

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell explained that WWE could book The Bloodline betraying Sami Zayn before or at Survivor Series on November 26th.

He added that this would result in Zayn being absent from the promotion for some time before returning to seek vengeance in a match at next year's WrestleMania.

"I think they are gonna shoot it after Survivor Series or they could shoot it at Survivor Series and kinda lay them out for a while and bring him back. I think it'll be one of the big matches at WrestleMania. That's what I think," added Dutch Mantell. (2:11 - 2:29)

While a betrayal is certain, fans are more enjoying the amazing chemistry between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline for now.

