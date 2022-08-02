"I love it so much" - WWE Hall of Famer says he had one of the easiest matches of his career with Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently noted that he had one of the easiest matches of his career with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Hitman was known as one of the best technical wrestlers of his era. Hart won several world titles during his time with WWE and WCW. In 2010, he defeated The Miz to win the United States Championship on RAW.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes during the Starrcast V convention, Hart discussed his iconic match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. He also noted that the aforementioned bout is his all-time favorite.

“I would say that my favourite match that I ever had, just everything that went into it, the timing, the emotion, and the storytelling, I think my WrestleMania 13 match with Steve Austin is the best match that I ever had.”

The Hitman further reflected on his Ironman match with Shawn Michaels.

“But I would say maybe just a hair below that would be the Ironman match with Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels was a great wrestler and an incredible athlete, I just know that the Ironman match, I know that nobody can top that, if they can I would like to see it. That was the hardest match I ever had was the Ironman match, I would say the Steve Austin match was one of the easiest, that is why I love it so much.” [H/T - ITR]

Hart and The Texas Rattlesnake feuded in the mid-90s, which solidified the latter as a mega star in the company. Their match at WrestleMania 13 is widely regarded as one of the finest Submission matches of all time.

Steve Austin and Bret Hart had an iconic rivalry

The Hall of Famers began feuding with each other when Steve Austin constantly taunted Hart until he accepted his challenge for Survivor Series 1996. The Hitman defeated The Texas Rattlesnake at the event via pinfall.

During the 1997 Royal Rumble, Hart eliminated Stone Cold, but the referees were distracted. This angle led to Austin returning to the ring and eliminating the former for the win.

In February of the same year, Stone Cold cost The Hitman the WWF title against Sid Vicious. This led to the legends finally locking horns in a Submission match at WrestleMania 13.

In the closing moments of the submission bout, Hart applied the Sharpshooter on his opponent. However, Austin refused to tap out and ended up passing out in his pool of blood. The Hitman's frustration over the outcome led to a double turn as he turned heel while The Texas Rattlesnake became a babyface.

The two faced each other over the next few months, but Austin could not secure a clean victory over his adversary. The legends are now retired from active competition and are part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

