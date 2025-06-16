WWE legend Eddie Guerrero's daughter sends heartbreaking message on Father's Day

Eddie Guerrero's daughter shared a very emotional message on Father's Day. The WWE Hall of Famer had two daughters with his wife, Vickie Guerrero, and another daughter born during their two-year separation.

Latino Heat is considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers in history, as well as one of the most beloved WWE Superstars ever. He passed away on November 13, 2005, at the age of 38 due to heart failure. He was survived by his wife, three daughters, his friends, colleagues, and millions of fans around the world.

In a heartbreaking post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Eddie's youngest daughter, Kaylie Marie Guerrero, shared her message for her legendary father. She also advised her followers to cherish every moment with their family and loved ones.

"Happy Father’s Day, Dad. The older I get, the harder this day becomes. I miss you every day. 💔🕊️🥺 Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! Please cherish every moment you have with your loved ones. The memories you make now, will live on with your children forever. ❤️," Kaylie tweeted.

Kaylie was just around three years old when Eddie Guerrero passed away. She was raised by her mother, Tara Mahoney. She currently works as a film producer and professional FX artist.

Dominik Mysterio shares Father's Day message with Eddie Guerrero

Kaylie Guerrero was not the only one who greeted Eddie Guerrero on Father's Day. Dominik Mysterio, who considers Eddie as his father due to Rey Mysterio being a "deadbeat" dad, shared a photo of his younger self with Latino Heat. He also wrote a wholesome message, stating:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there! 💪 #GOAT."

It wasn't the first time Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to Eddie this month. When WWE went to Arizona on June 9, "Dirty" Dom visited Eddie's grave and presented him with the Intercontinental Championship.

