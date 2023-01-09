WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, recently commented on a clip of former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan losing her calm at Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at a live event.

WWE recently held a Sunday Stunner Live Event in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. During their bout, the two women competed against Damage CTRL members and women's tag team champions Kai and SKY.

Before the match, as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY rejoiced inside the squared circle in their official We Got The Rage theme song with some dance moves, it seemingly irked Morgan. The 28-year-old charged at Dakota Kai but was stopped by the referee.

Road Dogg, who currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Live Events, took note of the incident. While sharing a video on Twitter, the WWE legend stated that live events are where "magic" happens.

"Live Events is where the magic happens friends!" Brian James wrote.

You can check out the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Liv Morgan took revenge on Dakota Kai at WWE live event

Morgan has been allied with Tegan Nox in recent weeks. Last month, the duo challenged Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the women's tag team titles on SmackDown but were unsuccessful.

The two teams faced off again at this week's Sunday Stunner house show. While the former women's champion and Tegan Nox could not win the bout yet again, they had the last laugh when Liv Morgan put Dakota Kai through the table.

The segment concluded with the two babyfaces celebrating with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

You can check out the image from the WWE live event below:

While the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble contestants are yet to be made official, Morgan has teased being the number one entrant.

The former Riott Squad member is one of WWE's most popular babyfaces, with fans cheering her on. It remains to be seen how the former SmackDown Women's Champion will fare at the Rumble.

