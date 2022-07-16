"It just sucked" - WWE legend did not enjoy anything on SmackDown except Liv Morgan and Natalya's match (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was highly critical of this week's SmackDown and admitted that he did not like anything about it apart from the opening match.

Liv Morgan and Natalya kicked off the show's in-ring proceedings with a solid singles contest. Morgan defeated the veteran, and Mantell seemed impressed by their performances during his latest appearance on "Smack Talk."

"It sucked! It just sucked! It started, the girl, Natalya, and Liv, they had a good match," said Dutch Mantell. "They had a really good match! I said, 'Well, okay!'" [3:11 - 3:30]

Mantell, however, was not a fan of WWE making a joke out of The Viking Raiders during their segment with The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out this week dressed as the Raiders. Later in the angle, Ivar and Erik were attacked by Jinder Mahal and Shanky on the ramp.

Dutch Mantell came down heavily on WWE's creative team for not appropriately presenting a group like The Viking Raiders. He expressed that if the company can't take them seriously, Erik and Ivar have no chance of getting over with the fans.

Mantell continued:

"Then we got to the Raiders. Listen, you can't take serious wrestlers and put them in a comedy skit because they lose everything they've tried to build with these guys, and it was gone. The two guys coming out there and laughing at them, if you're not going to take somebody who tricked your a** for two straight weeks and you're going to come out there, and you're going to make fun of them. If you get your a** beat again, nobody gives a crap. But they made the Raiders look bad. Really bad. Because we're not going to take them seriously; why should the fans take them seriously?" [3:31 - 4:08]

What else happened on the latest SmackDown episode?

The most recent offering from the blue brand began with Pat McAfee and Corbin sharing a few words ahead of their SummerSlam clash.

One of the night's biggest moments saw Lacey Evans walk out of her scheduled match after she didn't get a good response from the SmackDown crowd. Drew McIntyre added another singles win to his record as he got the three-count over Ridge Holland with his trusted Claymore kick.

The blue brand also featured several backstage segments with the likes of Paul Heyman, Theory, Gunther, Madcap Moss, and many others pushing forward their respective storylines.

Angelo Dawkins controversially defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event, prompting Adam Pearce to make a big decision for SummerSlam. Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and New Day, and the announcement has sparked varied reactions online.

