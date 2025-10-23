WWE Legend explains why Freddie Prinze's stint as writer didn't work out (Exclusive)

Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr spent a few months on WWE books as part of the creative team for SmackDown, between 2008 and 2009. The actor had been a fan of the product since he was a child and tried to make a career in the promotion.

The writer didn't stay for long in the promotion and left the company just one year into his contract. WWE legend Teddy Long recently revealed why Prinze Jr.'s stint with WWE did not last long while speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Teddy revealed that a lot of the time, it felt like Prinze wasn't writing for wrestling, but instead, he was writing for Hollywood. The former SmackDown general manager said that while he doesn't blame Prinze for it, he can't say for sure whether someone sat down with him and explained how things worked in WWE.

"I don't know either, but I mean, from what, like some of the writers I was cool with and they talked to me, Freddie just didn't understand the wrestling business. He went into our business like he was writing a Hollywood script or a Hollywood movie. And that's all he knows. So what I'm saying is, I don't know whether they did or not, but I don't think anybody ever sat Freddie Prinze down and talk to him and told him, Hey, this is how our business works. This is how this is done." Long said.

Prinze Jr left the global juggernaut in 2009 and has since made a couple of sporadic appearances for the company. He even returned in 2010 as a producer and director for RAW, but didn't stay on in that role for a long time, as he left once again two years later.

