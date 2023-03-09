WWE legend explains why John Cena should lose at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently explained why John Cena should lose to US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

The 16-time WWE Champion and the US Champion's match became official on this week's RAW. The two engaged in a verbal battle which saw Cena take many digs at Theory before accepting his challenge to face him at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating seeing John Cena step inside the ring against Austin Theory, with many believing he's the favorite to win. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that the US Champion must defeat Cena at WrestleMania 39.

He explained that since The Leader of the Cenation would go back to Hollywood after the event, Austin Theory could benefit by handing him a shocking loss.

"That's the way it should go. He should beat Cena. Cena is going to leave and go back to Hollywood. Theory is gonna be right here on the roster. So I think it's a good move for Theory and I think that's gonna boost him," said Teddy Long (8:12 - 8:26)

Check out the full episode below:

Vince Russo was unhappy with John Cena's RAW promo

Though most fans seem to be pleased with Cena's return, Vince Russo pointed out one big flaw while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer feels John Cena buried the promotion by saying they were piping in crowd noise during matches. He feels the segment could backfire as it highlights the global juggernaut's inability to create new stars.

"Bro, Cena saying that [piped in crowd noise] buries the company. Like, seriously, you're telling people that these stars aren't over, so you're piping in crowd noise. I mean, that does more damage to the company than it does to Theory... Let's be honest, they think today's wrestling is a joke. They may like somebody, like a couple of people, but all and all [they don't]." said Vince Russo

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



This likely means that the segment was left in the hands of Theory and Cena, with the idea being that Cena wouldn't need to be “produced.”



- per There was no producer listed for the John Cena and Austin Theory segment on Monday's episode of #WWERaw This likely means that the segment was left in the hands of Theory and Cena, with the idea being that Cena wouldn't need to be “produced.”- per @FightfulSelect There was no producer listed for the John Cena and Austin Theory segment on Monday's episode of #WWERaw.This likely means that the segment was left in the hands of Theory and Cena, with the idea being that Cena wouldn't need to be “produced.”- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/GuvVvXhLFj

Regardless of the outcome, it's safe to assume Austin Theory and John Cena will put up a memorable match for the fans.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes