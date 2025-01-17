WWE Legend explains why Paul Heyman was a better boss than Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has reflected on who he considered the better boss between Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon. He worked for the former in ECW before joining the Stamford-based company.

The 52-year-old veteran joined WWE alongside his longtime tag team partner, Bubba Ray, in 1999. During the invasion storyline, the Dudley Boyz joined forces with Heyman as part of The Alliance after ECW went defunct. The multi-time Tag Team Champions departed in 2005, only to return a decade later in 2015.

D-Von Dudley recently uploaded a video on YouTube explaining why Paul Heyman was a better boss than Vince McMahon. He mentioned that he had a bond with The Wiseman and that the latter was more caring:

Trending

"Who do I feel was the greatest boss to work for, Paul Heyman or Vincent Kennedy McMahon? It’s a landslide with Paul. He’s been winning just about all of them. I love you, Vince, don’t get me wrong, but the bond that I had with him before I met you—oh, that kind of takes over. So, I’m sorry, but no hard feelings. Paul was just somebody that made you feel connected to him. He made you feel like he genuinely cared—because he did," said D-Von. [13:32 - 14:03]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out the video:

D-Von Dudley says he's thankful for Paul Heyman

D-Von might not have had the success that he's had if it wasn't for The Wiseman. The latter taught him a lot in ECW, including how to cut promos.

He stated that he's grateful to Paul Heyman and would always be thankful to him.

"I will always be grateful to him, and I will always owe him gratitude like you wouldn’t believe for what he’s done for me and my family. So, Paul, thank you. Thank you for always being in my corner, and thank you for believing in Devon. Because without you, there would be no me." [14:03 - 14:25]

Heyman still works for WWE, while Vince McMahon has been gone for many months now. The former serves as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback