"They have to take that stand" - WWE legend explains why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out RAW, claims he hasn't contacted either

WWE legend The Big Show, aka Paul Wight, briefly spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, and WWE later suspended the duo indefinitely. Rumors and reports about the situation continue to swirl, but it's unclear how the situation will continue to progress.

Speaking on Submission Radio, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion claimed that he wasn't going to speculate on anything, as he hasn't talked to either Naomi or Banks. Wight added that a lot of times, decisions like their walkout are related to superstars strongly believing in something.

"For me to speculate on that is just absurd, I haven't talked to Naomi. I haven't talked to Mercedes or Sasha either," said Wight. "Fans forget, there's keywords used all the time, there's opportunity and all these different things, but this is still a business. And, as much as we love and everyone has passion for this business, you know, it comes down to, a lot of times to making business decisions and sometimes a talent believes strongly in something they have to take that stand." [8:59-9:36]

The Big Show is hoping that Sasha Banks and Naomi could work things out with WWE

In the same conversation, The Big Show claimed that he hopes Sasha Banks and Naomi can find a way to work things out with WWE. He praised the two women and concluded by mentioning that all one can do is sit back and wait for the situation to unfold.

"Everyone looks at this business differently, they all have their business choices and opinions," Wight continued. "I just hope that obviously Sasha and Naomi find a way to work things out because they are two incredible talents that fans really enjoy seeing. And the only sad thing as a scenario would be them not being able to entertain the fans, I know they are both very passionate about what they love doing but again, all you can do is sit back and wait and see what happens."

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Banks and Naomi.

