WWE legend should not have faced The Undertaker for his retirement match, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While The Undertaker is known to be a spectacle to watch in each of his WWE matches, a particular match against a legend was a bad idea, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

The match in question is the bout between the Undertaker and Goldberg in 2019, during the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. Despite the two superstars being some of the most high-profile names in the business, their age and lack of conditioning led to a rather sloppy match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on why Goldberg should never have faced The Deadman for his retirement match.

"I've known him for a long time... If this was his retirement match, maybe it shouldn't have been The Undertaker. Okay? Maybe it should have been somebody else, you know what I mean. That maybe where Goldberg was gonna look 100 percent. When you go in there with The Undertaker, you have to know how to work. Don't get me wrong, Goldberg was great in the ring, he learned a lot, came up real fast. But 'Taker is a perfectionist, and that's how you have to be in there. So things can go wrong." [2:42 onwards]

The Undertaker has also commented on his WWE match with Goldberg

The WWE match between the Undertaker and Goldberg in Saudi Arabia was decidedly scarier than entertaining, something which The Deadman agreed with as well.

Speaking on True Geordie podcast, The Phenom recalled a botched Jackhammer by Goldberg:

“People are expecting big things because it’s Goldberg and it’s Undertaker… I’m thinking, ‘We gotta pay this off,'" said The Undertaker. "Maybe if I was working more often, I would have recognized the fact that ‘Maybe we shouldn’t do that.’ That was one of those instances where two inches [difference in landing], I don’t get up.” [27:25-27:53]

Regardless of the sloppy fight, both the WWE legends were able to leave the arena in Saudi Arabia safe and sound.

