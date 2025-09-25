WWE legend faked injury in Goldberg's final match

A WWE legend has revealed that they faked an injury during Goldberg's final match. Da Man wrestled his final WWE match on July 12 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The veteran competed in a match against Gunther which saw him come close to a win but ultimately fall short.

The match also saw Goldberg inadvertently hit a Spear on legendary WWE referee Charles Robinson after Gunther moved out of the way. After the match, Robinson revealed that he suffered a rib injury due to the Spear and even uploaded an X-ray scan of his ribs. However, it turns out, Robinson was working everyone.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Robinson revealed that the injury story was a work. When asked whether Goldberg cracked his rib, he simply said, "no."

"My girlfriend and I were in the movie. I said, ‘What can I do to put this over to make Goldberg feel good?’ and I said, ‘Hmm, there’s an image of a broken rib online,' so I just posted that," he said.

Charles Robinson also revealed that he sought Goldberg's approval before going public with the story.

"I called him to tell him what I was doing. And he goes, ‘That’s a great idea.’ So he didn’t mind,” he added.

The long-tenured WWE referee did say that he was sore after getting hit with the Spear, but his ribs were fine.

Goldberg was frustrated with the handling of his final match

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg said he wasn't happy with how WWE handled his final match.

The former WCW Champion said he would have liked a lengthier buildup for the match against Gunther. He was also frustrated with his farewell speech in the ring being cut abruptly.

Many fans believe that Goldberg might not be done with his in-ring career and there might be one more match in him. It remains to be seen whether he honors this retirement or laces up his wrestling boots again.

