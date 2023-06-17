WWE legend feels 35-year-old star could replace Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion heading into WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that Gunther could dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Championship before WrestleMania 40.

Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The Visionary has been a fighting champion, defending his title against anyone who wanted a shot. But of late, the competitors have been lining up, and the champ has some huge title matches ahead of him.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Gunther could pick up momentum and be the World Heavyweight Champion heading into next year's 'Mania. He stated that Gunther could go up against WWE's top competitors like Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes in blockbuster matches and make big money for the company.

"I would go with Gunther. I do love him because every time he goes out there, he makes you believe. He's not a big talker. He talks to the point, directly. He's believable. See, they've got a lot of money with Roman and Gunther, really, if you think about it. Gunther and Cody, you got a lot of money. So, I think they're gonna stay on the Gunther bandwagon. And whatever they got planned now can change in an instant." [From 22:27 to 23:07]

Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for Monday Night RAW

True to his promise of being a fighting champion, Seth Rollins has issued an Open Challenge to defend the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW next week.

WHC Open Challenge next week in Cleveland. I must have lost my damn mind.



WHC Open Challenge next week in Cleveland. I must have lost my damn mind.

This is coming off a successful title defense last week, where The Visionary defeated The Judgement Day's Damian Priest. If Rollins is able to retain the World title this Monday night, he will then face Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. Finn Balor will be watching the action closely since he also has a title match against Seth at Money in the Bank.

It will be interesting to see how the champ keeps his title safe with a target painted on his back.

Do you agree with Mantell that Gunther should be the one to defeat Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

