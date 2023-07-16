WWE legend feels SmackDown star has a "Stone Cold vibe," predicts a huge push in the future

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently stated that LA Knight might be due for a massive push on the blue brand.

LA Knight has been a major talking point in the pro wrestling world for a few months now. While some legends like Kevin Nash have called him out for ripping off The Rock, Knight remains a crowd favorite, getting overwhelmingly positive reactions from the WWE Universe.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legend mentioned that Knight was a tremendous promo and great in the ring. He claimed that The Megastar had more of a "Stone Cold vibe" to his character. Mantell made it clear that WWE should listen to their fans and push him to the top.

"He has a certain vibration about him, a vibe they say when he walks down to the ring. I get a little bit of a Stone Cold [Steve Austin] vibe when I see him, even more than The Rock. But he's a great talker, [a] good worker, and the people like him. Even being a heel, I've seen this a lot of times. You put a performer out there, and you want people to dislike him, yet on the other hand, they go the other way. So you have to listen to them because if you continue to push him as a heel, the fans will bail on you. We don't want to see him that way, we kinda like him." [0:33 - 1:24]

LA Knight appeared on WWE SmackDown this past Friday

Although it was a small segment, LA Knight made his presence felt during the latest episode of the blue show.

Knight came out to cut a promo last Friday. The Megastar knew he had been capturing headlines worldwide as he called out people trying to use his name for clicks.

The 40-year-old star then turned his attention to Austin Theory and the United States Championship. He claimed Theory's days as champion were numbered because he was coming for the title.

Knight will be in a fatal four-way match as part of the United States Championship Invitational next week on SmackDown. The other participants include Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus.

