WWE legend finally changes name after 15 years

Any WWE Superstar's in-ring name becomes a part of their identity. For stars who have spent multiple decades in the company, it's often how they are best known. Now, WWE legend Alicia Fox has finally changed her in-ring name.

Fox left WWE earlier this year, confirming that her time in the company had come to an end after spending almost two decades there. Currently, she has joined Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, where she showed up at the Summer of Champions event on July 15.

There, she has taken up a new name - Vix Crow.

Speaking about how she got her new name on Muscle Memory, she talked about how it had been shortened from her real-life name - Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford. Her name will soon have another addition to it after she marries real-life beau, Michael Fitzgerald.

She also spoke about her time in wrestling after WWE, mentioning how it was an odd transition for her.

"It's a weird transition just because of — I think it's in my innermost self that's strangely transitioning because in my mind I'm like, 'What was the last match I had? Was I good? Did I look like I could perform?' All these things. But in that particular chapter in my life [with WWE], it wasn't really expected to get much feedback. So, in this chance, I feel so inspired for many, many reasons." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

She is currently set to feud with Promise Braxton, the ROW Diamonds Division Champion.