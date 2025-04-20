WWE legend forced to miss WrestleMania 41; confirms injury

Rey Mysterio did not have the WrestleMania weekend he would have hoped for as the WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury on SmackDown and could not compete in his scheduled match at the Showcase of the Immortals. The Master of the 619 has now provided details about the injury that ruled him out of action.

Rey Mysterio was slated to face El Grande Americano on Night One of WrestleMania 41. However, the legend suffered an injury during his match on SmackDown and revealed before the show that he wouldn't be able to compete. Mysterio was replaced by Rey Fenix, who ended up suffering a loss to El Grande.

The nature of Rey Mysterio's injury was reported by Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the report during a Fanatics live signing, noting that he suffered a torn groin during the six-man tag team match on SmackDown.

"It's unfortunate that I suffered a torn groin on Friday night at SmackDown and I wasn't able to perform last night. But, live to fight another day, right?" said Mysterio. [From 6:41 to 6:51]

WWE will host Night Two of WrestleMania 41 tonight, where Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, will be in action. Dirty Dom will compete for the Intercontinental Championship.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes to the pro wrestling legend and hope to see him return to action better than ever!

