"If they had tried this years ago it may have worked out better" - WWE legend gives his honest opinion of Cesaro's push [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell recently compared Cesaro's current push on WWE SmackDown to that of Daniel Bryan during the time of the 'Yes' movement.

Cesaro beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and could be one of Roman Reigns' challengers in the near future.

Dutch Mantell opened up about Cesaro's current push on SmackDown during the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. Mantell compared it to Bryan's push as part of the 'Yes' movement before adding that he wasn't sure how successful Cesaro's push would be:

"Daniel Bryan is a whole case study unto itself because he's a much better talker than Cesaro is... he came out with the Yes movement and all. Plus, didn't Daniel have Kane to bounce off of? See, that kind of helped him. Cesaro just has himself. So we'll have to see on that one because Cesaro, like I said, they're 8 years too late with him. If they had tried this years ago it may have worked out better but now, who knows? Like I said, I can't really read their minds. I don't know what they're gonna do. We'll have to see where this leads us."

What went down with Cesaro on WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown, coming down to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. The WWE Universal Champion said he had delivered on all his promises at WrestleMania before adding that no one on the current roster could step up to him. Soon, Cesaro came out to confront The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns, Heyman, and Jey Uso left before Cesaro could say anything. We later saw Cesaro backstage, asking Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for a match against Roman Reigns.

Cesaro ended up facing Jey Uso in a bid to prove that he was good enough to step up to Reigns.

The match ended in disqualification after Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro in a bid to get revenge for what happened at WrestleMania. Rollins also promised that the issues between him and Cesaro were not over.

