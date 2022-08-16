WWE Legend gives honest thoughts about working with Stone Cold Steve Austin 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on his experience working with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The two wrestling legends shared the screen for much of 2003 as they shared the responsibilities of co-RAW General Managers.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said working with Austin was the most fun time he has ever had when performing in front of the camera.

"Most fun I’ve ever had on camera, full stop" Bischoff added: "I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that Steve Austin was Steve Austin. Once we kind of got an idea where we were going, he and I could just say, ‘Okay, this is what they want us to do, you see it, I see it, let’s go out and have some fun.’ You didn’t get a chance to do that with a lot of other talent." H/T 411Mania

Despite Bischoff predominantly having worked for rival company WCW, both he and Austin were able to find common ground to produce highly entertaining television.

Numerous WWE Hall of Famers have nothing but praise for Stone Cold Steve Austin

Like Bischoff, plenty of other wrestling legends hold the Texas Rattlesnake in high regard.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE icon Bret Hart stated that his match at WrestleMania 13 with Austin was the favorite of his career.

"I would say that my favorite match that I ever had, just everything that went into it, the timing, the emotion, and the storytelling, I think my WrestleMania 13 match with Steve Austin is the best match that I ever had." H/T Inside The Ropes

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year in what was his first match since 2003.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin the greatest ever WWE Superstar? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe