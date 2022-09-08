WWE Legend gives his thoughts on Roman Reigns' record-breaking title reign

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns' record-breaking World Championship run.

Reigns has been reigning at the top of WWE's card since Summer 2021, initially just as the Universal Champion. However, following a unification feud with Brock Lesnar leading into WrestleMania 38, the Tribal Chief added another prestigious prize in wrestling, the WWE Championship, to his already impressive reign. He has already successfully defended the belts for 300+ days against top wrestlers including Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Another man who's very familiar with world title gold is the "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley. The hardcore legend recently discussed Roman's reign on the latest edition of Foley Is Pod. Foley stated that he was a fan of the run, and that he'd like to see the title stay in The Bloodline. This, Foley believes, sets up a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39. Foley also had praise for "honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

“I like the run, just personally, if there’s a chance we see Rock and Roman at WrestleMania for the title, the title’s gotta stay in The Bloodline. And now that we have Sami Zayn, oh man, this guy is the gift that just keeps on giving, right?” Foley said (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Rock has not yet confirmed whether or not he will be appearing at WrestleMania 39.

What has Roman Reigns been up to lately in WWE?

Roman Reigns recently defended his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

At the event, Roman took on Drew McIntyre with the crowd more-or-less entirely in the Scotsman's favor. Towards the end of the match, Reigns managed to kick out of a couple of Claymores at the last second, but it looked like Drew had him beaten. That was until the debuting Solo Sikoa, brother of The Usos, interfered on Reigns' behalf.

Reigns then had an intense moment with a British journalist at a press conference, where he asked the media member to acknowledge him. It is not yet known who Reigns' next challenger will be.

