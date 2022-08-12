"Nobody can do it like me" - Goldberg takes a shot at WWE stars who mimic iconic move

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently stated that his version of the move, The Spear, is better than anyone else's.

For the entirety of his wrestling career, one maneuver that has been synonymous with the former Universal Champion is the spear.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the Hall of Famer was asked by Chris Jericho about his thoughts on other stars using the move so frequently.

"You know how I feel, It makes me want to *****. But, you know, hey, they say imitation is the best form of flattery, the Gilberg thing that, you know, Stephanie everybody and their mother uses the spear. Strategically placed, you know, as we were competing against WWE, before I went over there, people started using it. God, when I got there, you know, it was a commonly used move. I don't know, man all I could say is anybody and everybody can emulate it, but nobody can do it like me." From 15:25 to 16:00

Along with the devastating move, the Jackhammer, the former WCW Champion, has won the majority of his matches over the years by delivering the spear to devastating effect.

Goldberg wants another shot at Roman Reigns

This past February at Elimination Chamber, the 55 year old star took on The Tribal Chief in what would end up being a losing effort.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg revealed that he wants another crack at the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"It doesn't eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me, 100 percent," he said jokingly. "Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their a*s kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Despite many members of the WWE Universe wanting him to return, fans have not seen the former NFL player turned pro wrestler in the ring since February

