WWE legend Goldberg reveals huge disappointment ahead of retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently discussed details of his original retirement plans. Da Man is set to hang up his boots after one final match sometime this year.

Goldberg is one of the greatest names to ever step foot inside the squared circle. After an illustrious career in professional wrestling, the legend last year announced that he would retire after one last match in 2025. Since this announcement, many people have been speculating who would be Da Man's final opponent in WWE. Multiple reports suggest that the former World Heavyweight Champion could face a beast like Gunther in his last outing.

During a recent edition of The Claw podcast, Goldberg revealed that he wanted to have his retirement match in Israel, but it would not be possible due to the current situation of the country.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he was "sorely disappointed" that he could not compete in Israel.

"I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel. Quite obviously, because of the surroundings right now and over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel, but retired doesn’t mean dead," he said.

Da Man also mentioned that it would be his honor to wrestle in Israel at some point in the future, seemingly suggesting that he might continue to compete even after his "retirement" match this year.

"I would be honored to go out there at some point, I really would. Never say never, but we’ve been trying to do it for the past number of years and it didn’t work out. Fingers crossed, that’s all you can do," he added. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE legend Goldberg revealed details on his retirement

During an interview with My San Antonio, Goldberg revealed that his retirement match would be "in front of the people" he cared most about, seemingly suggesting that it might happen in his hometown of Oklahoma or Texas, where he currently lives.

"It’s going to be in the south," he said, with a knowing look. "This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Goldberg's final WWE match.

