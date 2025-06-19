WWE legend Goldberg says Gunther has less chance of winning a brutal gimmick bout against him

Goldberg and Gunther are set to collide for the WWE World Heavyweight Title next month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Ahead of their match, the Hall of Famer seemingly took a massive shot at his opponent.

Ad

Da Man made his shocking return on the June 16 edition of WWE RAW. Upon his arrival, the veteran confronted The Ring General and complimented him for capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. Moments later, Goldberg declared his intention to finish what Gunther started at Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, issuing a challenge for the prestigious title. The highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship bout between the two is now set to take place at State Farm Arena on July 12.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The National Football Show, Goldberg stated that the 37-year-old star's likelihood of winning a wrestling match was higher than his chances in a Street Fight. The WWE Hall of Famer argued that Gunther was less likely to emerge victorious against him in such a brutal gimmick bout.

"Gunther's got a hell of a lot better chance [of winning] at a wrestling match than he does [at a] Street Fight, because I don't care how old I am," Goldberg said. [From 28:19 to 28:29]

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Veteran journalist thinks Gunther looked ''scared'' on WWE RAW after Goldberg confronted him

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the intense segment between The Ring General and Da Man on the Monday night show. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast.

According to Bill Apter, Gunther looked ''a little bit scared'' after WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg came face-to-face with him.

Ad

"I thought Goldberg's promo was pretty hot last night. I think his face-to-face with Gunther, making Gunther look a little bit scared, backed up a little bit. When he was face-to-face and he gave him the 'You are next,' it brought back the good days of Bill Goldberg; it really did. It just brought me back; it was a nice memory," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Goldberg beats Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Please credit The National Football Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More