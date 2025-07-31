WWE legend Goldberg set to return for another match, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently had his retirement match in WWE, going up against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that Da Man will have one more match before he actually hangs up his boots.

Goldberg has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with how his retirement match turned out, especially upset that his speech at the end was cut off. This, according to Bill Apter, suggests that the WWE legend might want another match in the future to officially end his in-ring career.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist said:

"I don't think this is his swan song. He said it is, he has put it out there, but I don't think this is the last we are going to see him in the ring. No one's told me anything. I just know that he wanted to go out on his own terms, and I don't know if that happened at this Saturday Night's Main Event." [6:12 onwards]

Another WWE veteran is not happy with Goldberg's comments

According to former on-screen manager Dutch Mantell, Goldberg's unsatisfied comments about his retirement match suggest that he didn't want to be on the losing end of the bout.

During an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran explained:

"I don't think he wanted to be on the losing end, but he lost in such a way that he didn't get pinned. He didn't get really beat [sic]. He just kind of passed out from the from the sleeper [hold], which was actually, I think, the best way to go out. But yet, instead of him being gracious on his way out, he got pi**ed off with a bunch of people," Mantell said. [1:26 - 1:55]

It remains to be seen what Goldberg plans to do next.

