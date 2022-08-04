"I Rang That BELL!!" - WWE legend 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan completes cancer treatment 

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has shared a positive update regarding his cancer treatment today.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and underwent surgery in October. He announced he was cancer-free in December 2021, but unfortunately, the disease returned in May of this year.

The 68-year-old also previously battled kidney cancer in 1998. Throughout it all, the WWE legend maintained a positive attitude and has kept fans updated on social media.

Duggan recently posted on Instagram that he has successfully completed eight weeks of radiation treatment. In a reel captioned "I Rang That BELL!!," he said he wouldn't yell "hoooo!" in the hospital out of respect but has been looking forward to ringing the bell to signify the end of his treatment.

The inaugural WWE Royal Rumble winner thanked the medical staff, his family, and all the fans for helping him through this difficult time.

"So out of respect, I'm not going to do no big '"hoooo" in here, but when we get outside you better believe there's some "hooing!". But right now, after eight weeks, here we go, tough guy!"

As his family celebrated with him, Hacksaw rang the bell to end the heartwarming video below.

The WWE legend hopes that documenting his journey will help others

As mentioned earlier, Duggan has been sharing updates about his battle against cancer on social media. Jim and his wife posted a video on Facebook before the treatment began, explaining why he wanted to document it.

He noted that the doctors diagnosed it early, but it was still a terrifying time. Jim said he would be documenting the treatment in case it would help anyone going through something similar.

"Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it's going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don't feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I'll get through this. Thanks very much, folks.” (H/T Fightful)

The Sportskeeda community is happy to see Duggan successfully complete his treatment.

What are some of your favorite memories of the Hall of Famer? Let us know below in the comments section.

