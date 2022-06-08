WWE legend hails Seth Rollins as one of "the best in the world" 

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (a.k.a Diamond Dallas Page) has showered praise on Seth Rollins after his recent outings in the ring.

Rollins, 36, has been wrestling for over 15 years and is one of the biggest stars in the industry today. From multiple world titles to victories against stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns, The Visionary has reached the mountain top of WWE on more than one occasion.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the Hall of Famer was quick to compliment Rollins, branding him as one of the best in the world today.

"To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world,” DDP stated. ” Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth." H/T Wrestling Inc

After completing his trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes, Rollins has recently proved to be one of WWE's most reliable, entertaining, and talented stars.

Seth Rollins is not done with Cody Rhodes

After The Visionary and The American Nightmare went to war for the third time at Hell In A Cell this past Sunday, many fans expected it to be the end of their feud. This past Monday on RAW, however, Rollins had other plans.

With Cody showing his horrific pectoral injury to fans, Seth Rollins came out to seemingly pay his respects to Rhodes after their grueling match over the weekend.

However, whilst Cody was once again saying his thanks to the WWE Universe, the former WWE Universal Champion blindsided Rhodes and attacked him from behind. This nullified any potential opportunity for the two stars to settle their differences.

With Rhodes seemingly out of action for a few months due to his injury, it may be some time before fans get to see The American Nightmare get his hands on Rollins once more.

