"You could tell John had not cut a promo in a while" - WWE legend highlights an issue with John Cena's recent RAW promo 

Last month, WWE celebrated John Cena's 20th anniversary with the company by dedicating an episode of RAW to him. The 16-time World Champion came out to the crowd in Laredo, Texas, and delivered a heartwarming promo for the fans. However, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes that the leader of the Cenation didn't meet his expectations given his reputation on the stick.

With outstanding verbal skills and the ability to back it up in the ring, John Cena has managed to garner and sustain the support of millions across the world. His 20th anniversary promo saw him dedicate his career and attribute his growth as a human to his fans.

On the first episode of Kevin Nash's new podcast Kliq This, Nash shared his thoughts on John Cena returning. Here's what he had to say about his promo:

"He cut a promo and one of the things that I'll say for John is [that he's] probably top-five promo guy of all time. To me cutting a promo is like playing golf. You could tell that John had not cut a promo in a while. He was still solid, but it didn't have the same, y'know," Kevin Nash said.

Kevin Nash on WWE picking Laredo, Texas as the return venue for John Cena

Cena's return to WWE after several months, especially to celebrate his 20th anniversary, was a momentous occasion. However, the decision to have the return in Laredo left Nash a bit surprised.

"I know John's super busy but to have him come back to Laredo. That just didn't- of all places. Nothing against Laredo, when I think of wrestling hotspots you know, [I don't think] about Laredo," Kevin Nash said.

Nonetheless, it seems that John Cena might have a match soon. Efforts have been made on all ends to tease a feud between Cena and the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory. The two even went back and forth on social media before they finally stood face-to-face on RAW, the night Cena returned.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but Theory has continuously made subtle references to Cena as of late, which has led people to believe that we are already building towards a program between the two.

It remains to be seen if the two will ever share the ring but it will regardless be an interesting encounter.

