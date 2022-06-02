"Well done and executed" - WWE Legend highly impressed with Cody Rhodes' feud against Seth Rollins

Bully Ray recently gave his honest opinion on the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Rhodes will face his arch-nemesis in a Hell in a Cell match on June 5th, 2022. The two superstars have been feuding since The American Nightmare's return at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray shed light on Rhodes and Rollins' storyline and mentioned that their recent segment on RAW was excellent.

"There's more of a build (...) for Cody and Seth than there has been for the ladies,'' said Bully Ray. ''Last night, the Cody and Seth segment was excellent, really really well done and executed. I don't like to see Cody in his suits, almost like he looks too polished and too perfect. I loved the fact that he was willing to get into a brawl last night with his suit on.''

Ray continued by stating that he liked seeing Rhodes get involved in a brawl as it showed that he can scrap with the best in the company.

''I enjoyed seeing him in a suit just for the simple fact that it got kind of ripped off and it showed that Cody can look like the sharp-dressed man but get down in dirt and scrap just about anybody else in the WWE." (4:10- 5:31)

Cody Rhodes' former AEW colleague Ricky Starks recently shared his opinion on the former joining WWE

Current AEW star Ricky Starks recently shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' decision to join WWE.

In a conversation with Alex McCarthy on talkSPORT, the current FTW Champion mentioned that although it was shocking to see Rhodes move to WWE, he still admires him.

He added that The American Nightmare is still a good friend of his and he still asks the latter for advice.

“It was definitely jarring,'' Starks said. ''He’s a guy that even before AEW, I really admired and looked up to just because of the type of wrestler he is. When he left it was a bit of a ‘woah’ but nothing changed, because I still talk to him and we’re still great friends. I still got to him for advice and I still appreciate him"

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to defeat The Visionary one more time or if the latter will hit the jackpot at Hell in a Cell.

