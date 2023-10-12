WWE legend Hulk Hogan breaks silence on Israel-Palestine war

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has broken his silence regarding the war between Israel and Hamas.

Innocent lives continue to be lost due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The militant organization recently launched an attack that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people. It is a heartbreaking situation on both sides of the Israel/Gaza divide, and now celebrities from around the world are offering their thoughts. The Rock recently commented on social media and revealed that he was heartbroken.

Hulk Hogan took to his Instagram story to state that the murders at the hands of the Hamas group have no right to happen in the world we live in. Hogan sent his condolences to all of the families affected and added that he is praying for a solution to avoid acts like this in the future.

"I am extremely devastated with the appalling acts of horror by the hands of the Hamas terrorist group. The murders and kidnapping of the Jewish people in Israel have absolutely no right to happen in the world we live in. My heart is with all the innocent victims and their families directly affected by this senseless act of terror. I pray for a solution so that we can avoid dreadful acts like this in the future. Love you all," he wrote.

Hulk Hogan on if he would ever have another match in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently opened up about the possibility of him getting back inside the ring one more time.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, The Hulkster admitted that he would love to get back into the ring, but it is no longer possible given the amount of surgeries he has had. The WWE legend added even taking a couple of bumps in a match at this stage of his life could cause him issues.

"I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it's completely out of the picture. You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match." [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

The 70-year-old recently married yoga instructor Sky Daily in a private ceremony. Only time will tell when Hulk Hogan will make another appearance in WWE down the line.

