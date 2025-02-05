WWE legend Hulk Hogan confronts 'Fake Hogan' in a heated moment

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently confronted an imitator in a heated moment on a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show. The legend also gave a warning to the fake Hogan.

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The 71-year-old has made a massive name throughout the years, and many people consider him the greatest of all time. During his WWE career, the legend won several titles and earned two Hall of Fame inductions. In 2005, he was inducted as an individual performer, and in 2020, he was inducted as part of the nWo (New World Order).

Many have tried to imitate Hogan's on-screen persona. Something similar happened on a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, where a person tried to mimic The Hulkster. A video of the same was uploaded by the Real American Beer's official X/Twitter handle, in which the real Hogan called his 'copy' out for making money off his moniker.

The Hall of Famer also warned the fake Hulk that he never wanted to see him drinking his "Real American Beer."

"You know something, brother. I heard a lot about you, running your mouth, making money off Hulk Hogan again. You're the fake Hulk Hogan. You got a fake mustache. You got fake hair extensions in... If you don’t take that stupid clown outfit off, I’m gonna bodyslam you just like I did that no good stinky giant... That’s it for you, brother, over-the-top rope for you. You know something, if he would have been Hulk Hogan, he would have had the 24-inch Pythons. And by the way, I never want to see you drinking my Real American Beer again, dude; you’re a phony baloney," he said.

Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on the current WWE roster

During the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan was full of praise for the current WWE roster.

The Hulkster also appreciated the work of several stars in recent years, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

"All these guys are stars, and they carry their weight (...) I just pray to God they don't get hurt because the storylines are so intense,” Hogan said.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned a return of Hulk Hogan in the future after his recent appearance on WWE RAW's Netflix debut which received negative reactions from fans.

