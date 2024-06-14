WWE legend Hulk Hogan makes major announcement

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has made a major announcement this week. The Hulkster is one of the most iconic names in the professional wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

The presidential elections in the United States are just around the corner and an unexpected star has thrown his hat in the ring. Hulk Hogan appeared on Fox News and made a very interesting claim. The 70-year-old stated that he knew right from wrong and would consider running for office after he was asked.

"Well, you know something, we need somebody in there that has got some common sense, you know what I'm saying? So if you need a president or a vice president, I'll volunteer and take this country over. And I will rule with an iron fist, a flat tax, and nothing but common sense. I know right from wrong, brother," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:19]

Trending

Expand Tweet

Wrestling legend claims WWE star has reached Hulk Hogan's level of popularity

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently compared Roman Reigns to Hulk Hogan and claimed that the WWE SmackDown star is on the level of some of the biggest stars the wrestling business has ever seen.

The Tribal Chief is currently off WWE television and has not appeared since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. During his time away, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline and made several changes to the powerful faction on the blue brand.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, DDP spoke very highly of The Head of the Table. He compared the 39-year-old to iconic stars such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He even mentioned Cody Rhodes as being the best person to represent the Stamford-based company currently.

"This guy, he's a demigod," DDP said. "He's in the same vein of Hogan now and of course Austin and The Rock, all of it, but I just can't see a better person [than Cody Rhodes], especially at this time, to represent the WWE." [14:29 – 14:53]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Logan Paul recently had a staredown with former United States President Donald Trump ahead of the Hall of Famer's appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. It will be fascinating to see if Hulk Hogan makes the jump to politics in the months ahead.