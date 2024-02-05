WWE star is a "demigod" and has reached Hulk Hogan's level, DDP says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan cemented his status as an all-time great during his run as WWE's top attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s. One of The Hulkster's former WCW co-workers, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), believes Roman Reigns has reached the same level as the wrestling icon.

On April 6-7, Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania for the eighth time in 10 years. In doing so, The Tribal Chief will draw level with Hogan for the most show-closing matches at WWE's biggest event of the year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP backed Cody Rhodes to become WWE's top guy. He also claimed Reigns is already in the same league as Hogan and Attitude Era legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"This guy, he's a demigod," DDP said. "He's in the same vein of Hogan now and of course Austin and The Rock, all of it, but I just can't see a better person [than Cody Rhodes], especially at this time, to represent the WWE." [14:29 – 14:53]

DDP explains his history with Roman Reigns before WWE

Prior to joining WWE in 2010, Roman Reigns played college football for Georgia Tech. He also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL before signing for the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL.

DDP recalled how he first met Reigns, real name Joe Anoa'i, several years before the SmackDown star's wrestling career began:

"Taking nothing away from Roman Reigns because he has proved to be a demigod. He really has. I watched him from The Shield on. He actually did DDP Yoga when he was playing for Georgia Tech, so that's the first time I ever met Roman." [14:02 – 14:24]

At the time of writing, Reigns looks set to face his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes appeared to be the favorite to challenge The Head of the Table following his Royal Rumble win. However, based on the latest episode of SmackDown, Rhodes now seems to have his sights set on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

