Former WCW TV Director Dan Bynum recently slammed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for being a "terrible person."

After spending over a decade in WWF/E, Hulk Hogan left the company in 1993. The following year, The Hulkster joined WCW. The 70-year-old competed for about six years in Ted Turner's former promotion, during which he held the WCW World Heavyweight Title six times.

During a recent episode of The Insiders, Bynum addressed his relationship with Hogan during the legend's early days in WCW. He disclosed that they did not hit it off. Meanwhile, the former WCW TV director blamed The Hulkster for driving him out of the business.

"When [Hogan] came in, he and I did not hit it off, let's say. To me, he's a narcissist-personality-disordered sociopath and a terrible person to have to be around. He's a shoot heel, as far as I'm concerned, and he made me not want to be in wrestling anymore." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Dan Bynum recalled the first time he met the WWE Hall of Famer

During the same episode, Dan Bynum recalled the first time he met Hulk Hogan after the latter joined WCW as they shot promos at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former WCW TV director claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer screamed at him for taking the camera off him.

"We were shooting promos at Center Stage, and it was a two-camera shoot, and I had a wide shot. It was [Hogan], and I think Jimmy Hart was his manager, and Jim Ross was probably interviewing him. So I had the three-shot of them, and Jim goes to Jimmy to do his promo, and I cut to a shot of Jimmy, and then all of a sudden, somebody's screaming, 'Cut! Cut! Cut!' And then Hulk, into the camera — he said, 'You never take a camera off The Hulkster, and you never cut too close to [not] see the pythons.'" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

