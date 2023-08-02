WCW veteran reveals real reason why Hulk Hogan sued him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently suggested that Hulk Hogan was impressed with his pitch about how the events of Bash at the Beach 2000 would transpire.

For those unaware, in the main event of the aforementioned show, The Hulkster challenged Jeff Jarrett for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. A shocking turn of events witnessed Jarrett practically gifting the win to Hogan. After the WWE legend exited the arena, Vince Russo showed up and fired Hulk Hogan from the promotion.

A new WCW World Title bout was set up between Jarrett and Booker T, which the latter won. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo disclosed that the WWE Hall of Famer was impressed when he pitched the whole idea to him.

Russo mentioned that Hogan was also ecstatic about the possibility of a match between him and Booker T to determine the true WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"After I laid it out [the booking idea], he said to me, 'Oh, brother, I like that.' These were his exact words. 'That will be great. Then Booker will have a title, and I'll have a title, and we can have a match.' And I said to him at that point; we can discuss all of that after TV. We got to do this show tonight. I will call you when we get back. Bro, I had every intention of calling Hulk to talk about where we go from here."

Russo added that when he pitched the same to then-Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. President Brad Siegel, the latter turned down the idea, saying they couldn't afford to put Hogan on TV. Vince Russo mentioned that since the pitch was scrapped, he never discussed it with The Hulkster, which probably pissed him off.

"When I got back to the office, Brad Siegel called me to his office. 'Vince, what happened?' He said, 'How do you leave it with Hulk?' I was supposed to call Hulk. Siegel tells me, 'You cannot call Hulk Hogan because we can't afford to put him on TV.' Therefore, I never made that phone call to Hulk. That's why he got pissed. That's why he sued me for defamation of character because I never called him when I said I was gonna call him." [41:44 - 43:04]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Hulk Hogan is the greatest of all time

Though they may have had their share of differences, Vince Russo still considers Hulk Hogan the greatest to set foot inside the squared circle.

On an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws a few weeks back, Russo explained that Hogan stuck to his "textbook" style of wrestling all his career. He feels The Hulkster had a "simple recipe," which struck a chord with fans for decades.

"I tend to feel like [Ric] Flair's matches, there was just more to them. They were longer matches, there were more bumps. There was a little bit more substance to Flair's matches. Hogan's matches were textbook, and it's kind of like what Jericho said, I think Hogan could have gone out there and had that match with anybody and gotten it over. So I think Hogan had a really, really simple recipe that worked, that he stuck to, and made him the greatest of all time."

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



Hulk Hogan Vs. Ric Flair - Halloween Havoc 1994 (4.25 Stars) Hulk Hogan's Greatest match of all time (according to Dave Meltzer) is:Hulk Hogan Vs. Ric Flair - Halloween Havoc 1994 (4.25 Stars) pic.twitter.com/So6g0GuOac

Though Russo believes Hulk Hogan was the greatest, he still believes Ric Flair had much better matches inside the squared circle.

If you take any quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.