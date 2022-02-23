"Could kiss my a**" - WWE legend shoots an insult to Shawn Michaels

It seems that after all these long years, Shawn Michaels still has some heat on him from a few people in professional wrestling. But none are as outspoken about it as former WWE Superstar Virgil, who expressed his dislike of Michaels several times in the past.

The WWE Legend has been quite public about his hatred of the Showstopper as the latter made fun of him quite brutally many times. Targeting Shawn yet again randomly, Virgil took to his official Twitter account to reiterate that he still doesn't like him at all, saying:

"Shawn Michaels could kiss my a**."

Virgil throws an insult to Shawn

Michael's legendary status as a superstar preceded him, but he wasn't the best person in the WWE locker room at one time, with his behavior being less than ideal.

Due to his attitude in his early days, Shawn irked many people, which made them hate him, including Virgil. Although there's no official story about why the former Ted Dibiase manager dislikes him so much, one can only imagine how interesting it truly is.

Shawn Michaels wasn't the absolute best towards FTR's Dash Harwood

It has been discussed how Shawn Michaels changed after coming back from retirement to WWE in 2002. But it seems he slipped up a bit when he made fun of FTR's Dax Harwood after a true bonding moment.

On The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Harwood disclosed a bittersweet moment he shared with Michaels on the 25th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW in January 2018. Harwood had a heartfelt conversation with Michaels about his recovery from a torn bicep that left him in a dark place.

Shawn gave him some good advice which meant a lot to Harwood, but things eventually went sour. The Hall of Famer's behavior changed in front of his fellow DX members, where he made fun of Harwood's bicep injury.

"Then we got in front of his friends, X-Pac, Hunter, Billy, Road Dogg, and Scott. As soon as we got in front of his friends, he started making fun of me and my situation and what happened with my bicep. Man, I just poured my heart out to you and as soon as we get in front of your friends as we're going over them beating the s*** out of us, you decide to take all that stuff and make fun about it," Harwood said.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion revealed that the humiliating moment brought by Shawn Michaels still stuck with him to this day.

