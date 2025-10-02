WWE legend doesn't want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock anymore

A WWE veteran has made it clear that he isn't interested in seeing The Rock vs Roman Reigns anymore. Mark Henry wanted to witness the dream match two years ago, but feels that the time has passed now.
For years on end now, the WWE Universe has clamored to see a showdown between real-life cousins The Rock and Roman Reigns. Somehow, WWE has failed to pit the two men against each other in a feud.
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry doesn't want to see the match anymore, and feels that the time has passed. Here's what he told TMZ Inside The Ring:
“I did when it was before WrestleMania two years ago, but not now.” [H/T Wrestling News]
Is Roman Reigns vs The Rock still a possibility?
WrestleMania 43 will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2027. Saudi Arabia will leave no stone unturned to make it the biggest WWE event of all time, by filling it with a bunch of highly anticipated matches. There's a chance the kingdom asks WWE to make The Rock vs Roman Reigns finally happen at The Show of Shows in 2027. At this point, no other match is as big as The Rock vs Reigns, and it's guaranteed to generate massive revenue for WWE.
The Rock and Reigns teamed up at last year's 'Mania against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline defeated Rhodes and Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match. The win made sure the main event of Night 2 would be held under Bloodline rules. On Night 2, Rhodes defeated Reigns in a star-studded spectacle to finally win the Undisputed WWE title. While Rhodes celebrated his massive win, Reigns headed backstage with The Rock and Paul Heyman, still shocked over what had just happened.