WWE legend says Donald Trump's ex-wife "tried to hire" guards to beat him up

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has recalled how Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump tried to hire guards to attack him.

Trump and his then-wife Ivana were ringside at WWE's WrestleMania IV in 1988. Roberts faced Rick Rude at The Show of Shows that year, with the match between the two ending in a draw.

Roberts spoke about the aforementioned match on the DDP Snake Pit podcast. The Hall of Famer said that Ivana wasn't even watching the bout and was sipping on her champagne.

During the bout, he swung a snake at Ivana, and she fell off the chair. She was reportedly unhappy about it and was going to use two of her guards to hit Roberts.

"Donald's going crazy for the match and she's [Ivana] just sipping. She won't even look. So that's the reason that happened at the end whenever I came out on her side and I grabbed a snake and I swung it at her, and she pushed her chair too far back and she fell backwards," Roberts recalled.

He continued:

"I found out at WrestleMania VII that she actually tried to hire two of her guards to come into my hotel room and beat the fu**ing sh*t out of me, and Donald affirmed it. Donald loves me. I don't know if it's just because of that, but he loves me, and I'm so glad,” added Roberts. [H/T WrestlingNews]

