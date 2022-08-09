WWE Hall of Famer wants "one more match" against either Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair 

WWE legend Jacqueline Moore recently revealed that she would love to face off against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Moore has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years and was placed into wrestling immortality in 2016 as she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent Captain's Corner virtual signing, the 58-year-old stated that she wants one more match against two of WWE's biggest stars working today.

"You know what? I would love to do one more match. But with who? Just one more. That’s all I need is one more… Charlotte Flair, she’s a badass. I like the way she wrestles. I like the way she wrestles man… Bianca [Belair]. Just one more and I’m good." H/T Post Wrestling

Jacqueline last appeared on WWE television in 2018 after she and many other female wrestlers who were honored during RAW's 25th anniversary celebrations.

Former WWE Women's Champion also wants a match with Charlotte Flair

Like Jacqueline, many other legends from the Women's division want a crack at the 13-time Women's Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, 2-time Women's Champion Jazz hailed Flair as the Queen of Wrestling.

"For sure Charlotte Flair, she is the queen of wrestling. You know and I always said, if I had to come out of retirement, and really get in shape, and get these knees worked on, she's somebody that I would love to have a match with. She understands the business." H/T Sportskeeda

Charlotte has not appeared on WWE programming since May 8th 2022, after she lost her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

