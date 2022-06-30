"Once in a generation athlete" - WWE Legend JBL heaps praise on Bianca Belair

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has praised RAW Women's Champion Banca Belair, even going as far as calling her a "once in a generation athlete."

The EST of WWE won her title from Becky Lynch on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. She looked set to defend the championship against Rhea Ripley at the Money In The Bank premium live event on June 2, but Ripley had to withdraw due to injury. A fatal five-way match took place on the June 20 episode of RAW to crown a new challenger, and was ultimately won by Carmella.

Leyfield, a former world champion in his own right, recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed the card for Saturday's premium live event. When questioned about his thoughts on the RAW Women's Title match, he praised 'Mella, but stated that Belair is on a 'different level'.

She's just on a different level, different level from everybody else. I think she''s that good. Bianca Belair is once in a generation athlete and as good as Carmella is, I can't see her winning the championship." said JBL (35:38 to 35:49)

The Princess of Staten Island goes into the high stakes match as the ultimate underdog. But who knows, WWE might pull the rug from under everybody and have her walk out as champion.

Despite predicting a loss for her this weekend, JBL claims Carmella is being overlooked

During the same interview, the Hall of Famer claimed that Carmella has been underrated throughout her career.

The Princess of Staten Island has had an incredibly successful career so far. 'Mella was the first ever Women's Money In The Bank winner, she is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion and was one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions earlier this year.

When asked whether she is being overlooked heading into her match against Bianca Belair this Saturday, JBL had this to say -

"I think people have overlooked Carmella her entire career, and I'm not sure why. She's been very successful in what she's done. And I think that's somethimh that is good for her, you know? It's easy to get across a low bar."

WIth how Bianca Belair has been booked this year, and the fact that Carmella is a last minute replacement. The champ is a heavy favorite going into Money In The Bank.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bianca Belair will retain her title at Money in The Bank? Yes No 0 votes so far