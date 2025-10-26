  • home icon
WWE legend Jeff Hardy pays heartbreaking tribute to The Fiend Bray Wyatt

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:44 GMT
The Hardy Boyz [left] and The Fiend [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE legend Jeff Hardy featured a different character when he walked out with his brother Matt to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Darkstate. The Hardy Boyz made headlines with their new gimmick that they featured on the show, with fans not being able to stop talking about the potential both men had with the new character.

Matt Hardy came out with his 'Broken' character, while Jeff made his appearance as Brother Nero, trying to take down Darkstate and remain at the top of the tag team division of NXT, as well as TNA.

Jeff Hardy's appearance as Brother Nero featured a massive tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt. The face paint that Hardy had felt a lot like The Fiend, which ended up being a heartfelt detail for millions around the world. You can check Jeff Hardy's tribute to Bray Wyatt below.

WWE legends retired after a loss to the Hardy Boyz recently

The Dudley Boyz challenged the Hardyz for both the TNA and the NXT Tag Team Championships at TNA Bound for Glory. The Dudleyz ended up with a loss after Jeff and Matt managed to put Bubba Ray Dudley through the table, which led to the Dudleyz handing over the boots to he champions, marking their retirement.

D'Von Dudley recently addressed whether he would come back to the squared circle if WWE knocked on his door once again in a recent edition of Dukes Love Rasslin podcast.

“Look, six figures, or even almost close to seven figures, can make a man do anything. It can make him go back on his word quick. But I just don’t see it. I don’t see WWE doing that. So, therefore, you know, I’m going to leave it at that.”

Fans will have to wait and see if D'Von Dudley ever makes his return to the ring again.

