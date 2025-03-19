WWE legend Jerry Lawler sends a message to Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Ahead of the two-night premium live event, legendary commentator and wrestler Jerry Lawler sent a message to The American Nightmare.

On March 1, Rhodes refused to form a villainous alliance with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Moments later, Cena attacked the popular star after following instructions from The Final Boss. In doing so, he turned heel for the first time in two decades.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler warned Rhodes that everyone is out to get him during his title reign:

"Well, I'm sure he's heard it many times since he won that title, but that title is like a big target on his back, and everybody knows that he's the target, and when I said everybody, that goes to people like John as well as The Rock, these people you wouldn't think it was inside them, it now is inside them. That jealousy of that spot he's got." [7:43 – 8:17]

Watch the video above to hear more from Lawler on Cena possibly being envious of Rhodes' status as one of wrestling's top babyfaces.

Jerry Lawler's relationship with WWE

Since 2023, Jerry Lawler has been on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke. The 75-year-old is signed to a WWE Legends deal after his contract as an announcer expired in 2024.

Asked if he still follows WWE, Lawler confirmed he watches SmackDown on the USA Network but he has not subscribed to Netflix to watch RAW:

"I do [watch WWE], yeah, when I get the chance to. RAW has gone to something [Netflix], yeah, I don't have that. I watch SmackDown." [3:24 – 3:50]

In the same interview, Lawler discussed his recent knee surgery and revealed how his 2023 stroke still impacts him two years later.

