Jim Ross says ex-WWE star is the female Brock Lesnar; surprised company is not promoting her before Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has lavished praise on Ronda Rousey, calling her the female Brock Lesnar.

Rousey is one of the stars rumored to be a surprise entry in this year's Royal Rumble match. The former RAW Women's Champion had her last match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

While speaking on his Grilling JR show, Ross compared Rousey to Lesnar and stated that she is expected to be in great shape if she returns at the Royal Rumble.

“She’s Brock Lesnar man, she’s Brock Lesnar without testicles. She’s the baddest bit** on the planet, let me tell you. I love her and her husband, they are good people, really good people. And you know she’ll be in shape, she would not show herself in public if she weren’t in fighting shape to a large degree. She’s just a proud athlete, she’s not going to show up looking like she just had a baby,” said Ross. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The legendary announcer understands the element of surprise in pro wrestling, but wonders the marketing value the company could be losing by not advertising Rousey for the Rumble.

Ronda Rousey's WWE return at the Royal Rumble will be a welcome addition to the women's roster

Rousey explained that the reason she left in 2019 was to have a baby. The former UFC star gave birth to a daughter in September last year.

She has reportedly been training hard and met a WWE official recently, while her makeup artist is set to be at Royal Rumble as well, according to a report.

Rousey's return is much-needed as the women's roster is in need of a stimulus package. The return of the former RAW Women's Champion could help develop new stars, while also setting up dream matches in the near future.

