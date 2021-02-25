"I’m so upset about your dad being mad" - WWE legend told Charlotte he was unhappy with Ric Flair being angry at him

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was upset with Ric Flair and told The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte, about it. Ross was not pleased with Flair being angry with him after certain things that the former WWE commentator had said in the latter's 30 for 30 documentary.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Ric Flair opened up about a video that he put out after he recovered from a health scare a few years ago. The two-time Hall of Famer attacked Shawn Michaels in that video, and also was angry at Jim Ross for what the current AEW commentator had said in The Nature Boy's 30 for 30 documentary.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Ross was "upset" about Flair being angry with him and had told Charlotte about it.

"I got mad at Jim, and I called him and said, ‘F**k you Jim. Why are you saying that?’ But you know, it was the truth. I don’t know how to be alone, and that’s going back to when I was just a kid. But anyway, we’re all good now, and that’s all that matters. I’ve apologized, and I really hurt Jim’s feelings. He went to Ashley (Charlotte) and said, ‘I’m so upset about your dad being mad.’ I just can’t emphasize enough to people that you can’t just go out half cocked, have a drink and start calling people out, that’s what I did. I was mad at everybody. Nobody wants to hear the truth.” said Ric Flair.

Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE pic.twitter.com/PjJoARRFMp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 30, 2018

Flair said that what Shawn Michaels and Jim Ross said was the truth. He further stated that his friendship with the two has been mended.

Ric Flair on "tough times" with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, and Ric Flair

Ric Flair also spoke about his friendship with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and the rest of the McMahon family.

He said that he's had "words" with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and that he also had an argument with the current Chief Brand Officer of WWE over his drinking.

The Nature Boy revealed that his friendship with the McMahon family is "golden" and that they have always been there for him.