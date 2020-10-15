WWE legend John Cena is the new voice of Honda

Automobile manufacturer Honda has chosen former WWE Champion and current Hollywood star, John Cena as their latest spokesman.

In a press release sent out by the Tokyo-based car company earlier today, Honda announced a new advertising campaign to promote its 2021 Passport and Pilot SUVs. In the release, Honda vice president of Automobile Marketing, Jay Joseph had some very kind words for the The Champ.

"John Cena is known for his toughness and strength. But he also has a lot of heart and he's a real car enthusiast, making him a perfect fit to be the new voice of Honda."

He's not kidding about John Cena being into cars, either, as publications such as Motor Trend were covering his collection more than a decade ago.

John Cena excited to partner Honda

Meanwhile, John Cena himself remarked that he was "looking forward to this new relationship with Honda," as he has always been a "big fan of Honda products and how deeply involved they are in the community."

The campaign will go on through 2021, and will air on various American football broadcasts of both college and NFL games. It will also feature on various digital media platforms, as well as Spanish-language spots for networks such as Univision and Telemundo. Those spots will undoubtedly be voiced by legendary WWE Lucha Libre star, Juan Cena.

Advertisement

Oh man, I've been wanting to make a "Juan Cena" reference at Sportskeeda for years.