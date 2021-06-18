"Are we getting the band back together?"- John Cena responds to RAW Superstar

WWE legend John Cena recently posted a tweet responding to Xavier Woods' video in which The New Day member is playing Cena's 2005 single Right Now.

John Cena was the hottest act in WWE back in 2005. He won the WWE title by defeating JBL in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21 and made his way to RAW soon after. Cena's first studio album, "You Can't See Me," debuted around the same time and featured hit singles like The Time Is Now, Bad, Bad Man and Right Now.

Woods played the Right Now track using a guitar and tagged John Cena in his tweet as well. The 16-time world champion responded to the tweet and asked Woods if they were getting the band back together. Cena also mentioned his cousin Marc Predka in his tweet. Fans of Cena's album might remember that he created it along with his cousin. Check out the exchange below:

Are we...... “getting the band back together” ?? @HardNocksSouth on drums ?? I’ll pry @mctrademarc away from some limited art prints he’s working on... I know @WWEBigE got bars stashed away!! https://t.co/p9kf7O492J — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 18, 2021

John Cena also mentioned Big E in his tweet and the SmackDown Superstar was quick to respond to Cena:

John Cena's rapping skills were incorporated in his WWE persona

Longtime fans of John Cena are well aware that he was a hated heel back in the day and donned the gimmick of a rapper. He used to insult his opponents on WWE TV by rapping at them and WWE even went as far as compiling his rap moments in a DVD named "Word Life".

Here's John Cena talking about the "You Can't See Me" album in an old interview with WWE:

"Well the album was produced by Sony, and it's something I've been working on for quite a while now, but I think that the timing for this release is perfect for me, and if you noticed, the cover of the album looks very similar to my new WWE Championship." said Cena.

Were you a fan of John Cena's debut album? Which song did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below!

