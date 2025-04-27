WWE legend "just disappeared" following serious SmackDown injury, says Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed a legendary WWE Superstar's recent injury ahead of WrestleMania 41. The legend is none other than Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

In the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to lock horns with The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. During the bout, Mysterio suffered an unfortunate injury and was taken to the back by medical personnel. The Hall of Famer was set to face El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows, but was replaced by Fenix due to the injury.

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about Rey Mysterio's brutal injury. Cornette highlighted that Julius Creed grabbing Rey's leg and seemingly jerking it to throw him outside the ring may have played a huge role in injuring the WWE legend's groin.

"Rey Mysterio has had bad knees, right? So he grabbed him with both hands around his ankle and jerked him and Rey doesn't weigh very much and this f**king guy is strong, so when he jerked him, he just flew out of the bottom rope and he landed on the goddamn ground with a splat, boom, but when he did, he turned over, he put his hand between his legs and I said, 'They have torn his groin.' (...) that's why he was in such pain and couldn't, you know, walk because, you know, he couldn't put weight on this sh*t and move his legs normally," he said. [1:50 - 2:47]

Jim Cornette also noted that fans watching at home did not receive an explanation for Mysterio's absence from the rest of the match, not even by the commentary team.

"What they did, apparently, since he was already on the ground outside the ring, they just shot around him, I guess the doctor came and checked on him, they scooped him up and helped him down the aisle but you never saw him gone and I didn't hear the announcers refer to it. He just disappeared," he added. [3:46 - 4:08]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE star Natalya compared Rey Mysterio to Bret Hart

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter before WWE WrestleMania 41, Natalya said she believed Rey Mysterio and Bret 'The Hitman' Hart were "neck and neck" for the best wrestlers that ever competed inside the squared circle.

"Rey Mysterio, next to Bret Hart, he and Bret might be neck and neck for the best that ever did it, so I'm Team Rey Mysterio all the way," Natalya said.

Check out the video below:

Rey Mysterio recently confirmed that he suffered a torn groin on last week's WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen when the legend will be fully recovered to return to the ring.

