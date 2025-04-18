WWE star is on Bret Hart's level, according to Natalya (Exclusive)

Bret Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. In an exclusive interview, Natalya revealed she views fellow RAW talent Rey Mysterio on the same level as her legendary uncle.
On April 18, Hart will become a three-time WWE Hall of Famer when his WrestleMania 13 match against Steve Austin receives the inaugural Immortal Moment accolade. The following night, Mysterio will face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya tipped Mysterio to secure another WrestleMania victory. She also compared the luchador to Hart.
"Rey Mysterio, next to Bret Hart, he and Bret might be neck and neck for the best that ever did it, so I'm Team Rey Mysterio all the way," Natalya said. [1:02 – 1:12]
Watch the video above to hear Natalya predict Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi, and more WrestleMania 41 matches.
How Natalya views Bret Hart's wrestling legacy
In the 1990s, Bret Hart emerged as one of WWE's top singles stars alongside Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker before joining WCW. The Canadian won several titles, including the WWE Championship five times and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.
In a separate Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Natalya explained why The Excellence of Execution is the best pro wrestler of all time:
"Bret is arguably, pound-for-pound, I think the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, as far as professional wrestler. I'm not talking about when you think about the entertainers like The Rock or John Cena. Bret, at its core, he is the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived, and I truly believe that because when you look at his body of work, people are still talking about Bret's matches. He's going into the Hall of Fame for the third time because he's a master storyteller."
Natalya also disclosed which title holder she hopes to challenge after WrestleMania 41.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.