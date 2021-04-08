WWE Legend Kevin Nash praises recent championship match - "It felt old school"

WWE legend Kevin Nash has taken to Twitter to voice his high praise for last night's match between WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Austrian powerhouse and the NXT veteran clashed with the NXT UK title on the line at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. After one of the most anticipated matches of the event and WrestleMania week as a whole, rave reviews began pouring online the moment the final bell sounded.

One fan with very positive words to say about the contest was Kevin Nash himself. He said the match felt "old school" and stated that he would have enjoyed watching it in black and white to match the old-time wrestling style.

Here's what Kevin Nash had to say on Twitter:

"Really enjoyed @NXTCiampa vs @WalterAUT. At times it felt old school and I wanted to watch in B&W ,chop spot late I could have done without. I just say in a shoot would you punch or chop. Great match. The reason I don't miss @WWENXT"

In the end, the Ring General WALTER successfully defended his title, having dropped Ciampa with a devastating chop to put The Blackheart down for the count.

As a former WWE Champion, Kevin Nash is quite qualified to give his take on the quality of a title match. It's clear the two aforementioned stars nailed it with their bout on Wednesday night.

WWE Legend Mark Henry recently praised WALTER

Mark Henry in WWE

WALTER has been generating a lot of buzz behind the scenes in WWE in recent years. The impressive star has received plenty of compliments, and Kevin Nash isn't the only man to sing the praises of the Ring General.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry insisted that WALTER is the current "cream of the crop" in WWE. Henry said he expects WALTER to lift world championship gold in WWE within the next two or three years.

"I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be a world champion in the next two or three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and he wants to get better, you will see WALTER as a world champion."

Do you agree with Mark Henry's prediction? Is WALTER worthy of being a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.