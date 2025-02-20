  • home icon
  • WWE legend Kofi Kingston shows off new tattoo

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:09 GMT
Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star
WWE legend Kofi Kingston recently took to social media to show off his new tattoo following this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently in a heated feud with the LWO.

After The New Day brutally assaulted Rey Mysterio on last week's RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods delivered a promo on the latest edition of the red show, explaining why they attacked The Master of the 619. However, they were interrupted by Mysterio's teammates, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

A brawl broke out between the two sides, which forced the former WWE Champion and Woods to retreat. Today, Seventh Sin Tattoo Company and Kingston's Instagram handles collectively uploaded a post showcasing the veteran's new leg tattoo.

Check out the Instagram post featuring Kingston's body ink below.

Kofi Kingston's former teammate Big E talked about The New Day's current run in WWE

For those unaware, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods betrayed Big E during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration last year on RAW. Since then, fans have been booing Kingston and Woods at events.

During a recent edition of X-Pod 97 with Mega Ran and Marcos Rivas, Big E said he was proud of what he and his former teammates did together as The New Day. The one-time WWE Champion also highlighted how the wrestling world was once again talking about Kingston and Woods, even if it was negative.

"I'm really proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys just trying to save our careers. But now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel like a fire has been ignited again. I'm really proud of what we built. I'm proud of where I am in my life. I'm proud of also me just standing on my principles. I think wrestling is all about delivering these moments," E said.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The New Day on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

