WWE legend Kurt Angle issues appeal for help 

WWE legend Kurt Angle has now appealed for help from the fans. He's asked them to assist him.

Kurt Angle famously wrestled Owen Hart just five days before the legend passed away in the horrific tragedy that wrestling fans are very familiar with. The match took place at a house show, and footage of the bout has never been aired or found. Those present remember it as an all-time classic, but even the biggest archivists have been unable to find video footage of the match so far, calling it "The Lost Dark Match."

Today, Angle shared his thoughts on it and issued an appeal for help. He asked fans to find footage of the match. He said that someone somewhere was sure to have video footage of it, and asked if anyone who found it could message it to him.

"In 1999 I had the privilege of wrestling the legendary Owen Hart in a dark match in the WWE 5 days before his unfortunate death. Til this day, I haven’t seen any video footage of it. If anyone has ever seen the footage of my match with Owen, message me in the comments below. Someone had to record it. #itstrue."

For the moment, no one has found the footage of the match between the WWE legends.

WWE legend Kurt Angle has signed with Real American Freestyle

Angle posted about being "home" recently, announcing that he had signed with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle. The star will be working with the company as a commentator.

"Real American Freestyle Announces Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle as Live Event Commentator, Analyst, and Partner. The gold medalist, triple hall of fame inductee, and superstar wrestler will join Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins in the commentary booth for RAF01 in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center," the press release said.

The first show is set to take place next month.

